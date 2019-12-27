Global Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market Overview, Trends, Challenges And Drivers

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global food and beverage testing kits market was valued at about $14.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.02 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global food and beverage testing kits market is expected to grow to $20.02 billion at a rate of 7.7% through 2022. Rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the food and beverage testing kits market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness in consumers regarding food adulteration is expected to limit the demand for food and beverage testing kits and restrain the growth of the market.

The food and beverages testing kits market consists of sales of food and beverages microbiology testing equipment and consumables. These testing consumables include reagents and kits such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay test kits. Equipment includes standalone instruments such as chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments. Common microbiology tests include detection of E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter and listeria, among others.

The global food and beverage testing kits market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The food and beverage testing kits market is segmented into consumables, equipment, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, processed foods, fruits, and vegetables.

By Geography - The global food and beverage testing kits is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the European food and beverage testing kits market accounts for the largest share in the global food and beverage testing kits market.

Trends In The Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market

The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forward laser light scatter technology. Forward laser light scatter (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility.

Potential Opportunities In The Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market

With an increase in positive economic outlook, increasing population, and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global food and beverage testing kits market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Mérieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

