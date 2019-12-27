International Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh Launches #AskSJS Workshop Series at Jalandhar

Keynote Speaker Simerjeet Singh kicks off the first #AskSJS Live Event Audience at the first #AskSJS Event in Jalandhar

JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World renowned motivational speaker Simerjeet Singh today announced the successful launch of a new series of workshops for the general public in Jalandhar. Titled #AskSJS, the workshops are based on live discussion format, with the audience actively driving the workshop with questions on various issues and queries that impact their lives.The first workshop of the series titled #AskSJS: An Inspired Life was conducted at The Space, Jalandhar, and attracted 35 attendees. The session, originally intended to be an up close and personal session with Simerjeet Singh quickly transcended physical borders via digital channels like WhatsApp, YouTube and Email, with meaningful questions pouring in from enthusiastic patrons across the globe.On the occasion, Simerjeet shared, “I am grateful to my followers and supporters, especially the online community that has ardently followed me and interacted with me on social media to show support and share impact of my videos on their lives. Our YouTube channel grew organically over the last few years, and is now close to the milestone of a million followers. Live events like #AskSJS are our way of thanking and giving back to this online community that has contributed immensely to our success.On popular demand, we also plan to roll out the #AskSJS series internationally so that subscribers across the globe have the opportunity to meet their mentor in person. All #AskSJS sessions are recorded and will subsequently be made available on YouTube so that they can reach far and wide.”Commenting on the success of the first session, Inderjit Singh Paintal and Simran Paintal, founders of The Space shared, “We envisioned The Space as an enrichment centre and a hub for creative pursuits in Jalandhar. It was a pleasure to host the first ever #AskSJS session with Mr. Simerjeet Singh. It is our hope that The Space will be a trendsetter for creative and intellectual events like writing, public speaking and inspirational workshops in the Jalandhar region.”About Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems:Simerjeet Singh is a motivational speaker and life coach based out of India. Simerjeet Singh operates under Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has traveled extensively across the globe for assignments as motivational speaker, keynote speaker , youth coach, parental coach and an impactful influencer. His clients span across India, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the USA and the UK. He creates keynote speeches, hands-on workshops and a variety of custom programs on topics such as Leadership, Change Management, Innovation, Sales Motivation, Entrepreneurship, Teacher Motivation & Youth Motivation.



