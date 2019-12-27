AND (AND.AS) reaches agreement on a convertible loan of € 1million

/EIN News/ -- Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 27 December 2019: AND International Publishers NV (“the Company” or “AND”) announces today that an agreement has been reached between the Company and a group of investors about a convertible loan of € 1million to be issued to the Company.

Further details of the agreement will be finalized in the course of January 2020.

About AND

AND is one of the few digital mapping companies offering seamless, worldwide coverage. AND’s focus is to create and deliver market leading, relevant, innovative and tailored location-aware content which fosters a safer and more sustainable world. Using smart technology, we constantly enrich and update our global data and offer an end-to-end portfolio of location-aware products and services.

For more information contact:

Thierry Jaccoud

CEO

Tel +31 (0)10 885 1200

thierry.jaccoud@and.com



