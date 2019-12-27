SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of FCAU and MMSI of Upcoming Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU)

Class Period: February 26, 2016 – November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2020

According to the Complaint, on November 20, 2019, while the market was open, General Motors (“GM”) filed a racketeering lawsuit against the Company in the Eastern District of Michigan styled as General Motors LLC, et al. v. FCA US LLC et al., Case No. 2:19-cv-13429-PDB-DRG, for damages caused by a bribery scheme perpetuated by UAW and the Company. According to the lawsuit, the illegal activity was authorized by the high-level officers of the Company, including Defendant Marchionne, and helped the Company win union acceptance of cost concessions in 2011 and 2015. The lawsuit also contended that Fiat executives bribed UAW leaders to pressure GM into a merger with Fiat.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MMSI)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 – October 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2020

According to the Complaint, on July 25, 2019, Merit announced disappointing second quarter 2019 financial results and cut its fiscal 2019 sales and earnings per share outlook. Defendants attributed the reductions to a variety of factors, including “slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined more than 25%. Then, on October 30, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting adjusted earnings per share well below consensus estimates, and slashed fiscal 2019 revenue and earnings per share guidance by 20%. Furthermore, defendants stated that, in addition to the fiscal 2019 guidance cut, “2020 guidance [was] off the table” until they had reasonable confidence in their forecasting ability, and reported significant operational issues in all aspects of Merit’s business, conceding that many of these failures were due to their “own overestimation and forecasting.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-merit-medical-systems-inc

