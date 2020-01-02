US Personal Savings Rate Expected To Reach 5 Year High In 2020, With Savers Preferring High Yield CDs Like Loan Doctor
The US personal savings rate is expected to exceed 9% in 2020, with many savers using high yield CD's like the HCF High Yield CD, currently paying 6% APY
“There are many reasons why we see the savings rate increasing, with the primary driver being a strong economy and rising wages, which has led to an increase in disposable income. With inflation being minimal, household expenses are steady, so a larger share of disposable income is available for families to invest or save” argues Dr. Edgar Radjabli, CEO of Loan Doctor Financial, an innovative fintech company specializing in healthcare lending and best known for its unique HCF High Yield CD which currently pays 6% APY for a renewable, 1 month open term.
“Another reason why the savings rate is going up is that the stock market has been in a very strong bull trend, especially last year in 2019,” continues Dr. Radjabli. “As investors have seen their value of their portfolio rise, they are starting to re-balance and diversify into safer assets, in anticipation of an eventual predicted correction in the market. They are looking to lock in their profits.”
Many savers are looking specifically at High Yield CDs, which provide an attractive option to savings accounts by offering higher rates. Recently, innovative fintech companies such as Loan Doctor Financial have been preferred to traditional banks due to the higher rates they pay while maintaining the same safety as a bank CD, which is made possible by unique business models, and the focus on technology, such as fully automated online accounts that don't require branches to open account or makes deposits and withdrawals.
Edgar Radjabli
Loan Doctor Financial
+1 888-221-4534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.