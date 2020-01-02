US Personal Savings Rate Expected To Reach 5 Year High In 2020, With Savers Preferring High Yield CDs Like Loan Doctor

Loan Doctor Financial Logo Loan Doctor High Yield CD used by more savers, expected to near all time high savings rate in 2020 High Yield CD

The US personal savings rate is expected to exceed 9% in 2020, with many savers using high yield CD's like the HCF High Yield CD, currently paying 6% APY

Household expenses are steady, while incomes have risen, so a larger share of disposable income is available for households to invest or save, and we see a preference for high yield savings or CDs” — Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CTA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the percentage of income Americans are putting away in savings, ranging from savings accounts to Certificate of Deposit (CDs), has risen from 6.5% to a high of 8.8% in February 2019. The trend is expected to continue and reach over 9% in the first quarter of 2020. Historically, the all time highest savings rate in the US was 10.4% in 1960 and a low of 3.6% in 2007 during the Great Recession.“There are many reasons why we see the savings rate increasing, with the primary driver being a strong economy and rising wages, which has led to an increase in disposable income. With inflation being minimal, household expenses are steady, so a larger share of disposable income is available for families to invest or save” argues Dr. Edgar Radjabli, CEO of Loan Doctor Financial , an innovative fintech company specializing in healthcare lending and best known for its unique HCF High Yield CD which currently pays 6% APY for a renewable, 1 month open term.“Another reason why the savings rate is going up is that the stock market has been in a very strong bull trend, especially last year in 2019,” continues Dr. Radjabli. “As investors have seen their value of their portfolio rise, they are starting to re-balance and diversify into safer assets, in anticipation of an eventual predicted correction in the market. They are looking to lock in their profits.”Many savers are looking specifically at High Yield CDs, which provide an attractive option to savings accounts by offering higher rates. Recently, innovative fintech companies such as Loan Doctor Financial have been preferred to traditional banks due to the higher rates they pay while maintaining the same safety as a bank CD, which is made possible by unique business models, and the focus on technology, such as fully automated online accounts that don't require branches to open account or makes deposits and withdrawals.



