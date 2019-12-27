Rustic Furniture Outlet - Re-launches its own unique brand

Wicker Emporium and Rustic Furniture Outlet, announce brand segregation, enabling focus on its global supply chain to satisfy the different market demands.

Wicker Emporium and Rustic Furniture Outlet, announce brand segregation, the news has been well received by consumers and has enabled the retailers of the solid wood furniture company to focus on its global supply chain structure to satisfy the different market demands.

The historic Wicker Emporium brand that rose from the ashes at the beginning of 2019 in brick and mortar store format in Charlottetown Prince Edward Island (PEI) has until now encompassed the also long-established Rustic Furniture Outlet Brand trading under the Wicker Emporium name for 2019.

“Time to re-set the clock’ says Stephanie Briggs the Managing Director and owner of the brand. “Our Rustic Outlet followers need the safe haven of our tried and trusted online brand.

Whist the Wicker Emporium name also stands for great value and quality is resonates more with the High street customers used to shopping in brick and mortar stores. We really didn’t want to let the Rustic name go as it stands for a lot, especially with our Quebec and Ontario Customer base” says Briggs.

Rustic Furniture Outlet acquired the Wicker Brand that at one time had over twenty stores operating throughout Ontario and the Maritimes and opened its launch store in PEI in March this year with great success.

The company sees that the e-commerce business and the Brick and Mortar store concepts need to be separated for consumer clarity and diversity of offerings.

The e-commerce website has undergone a refresh and reset with mail shots going out to its extensive Wicker Emporium and Rustic Furniture outlet followers.

As 2020 approaches the Company has exciting brand new lines arriving from around the world that will be enticing its customer base across Canada.

