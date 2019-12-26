When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 26, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 26, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Reichel Foods Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Snack kits containing hard boiled eggs

Company Announcement

Out of an abundance of caution, Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin. These items were distributed to retailers nationwide.

This recall is taking place due notification from Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that Almark Foods may have supplied single serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation.

Reichel Foods, Inc. has had no reported illnesses related to Pro2Snax to the Max products.

These single serve Hard Boiled Egg products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Reichel Foods Inc. at (866) 372-2609, ext 233.

The voluntary recall is being conducted and coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration.

Brand Product Pro2Snax to the Max UPC 649632001490 Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin Pro2Snax to the Max UPC 649632001483 Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin