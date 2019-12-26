Nuzuna Acquires Newport Beach’s Premier Fitness

Nuzuna Fitness COO Aileen Pham Nuzuna Fitness

Premier Fitness is exactly the kind of acquisition Nuzuna looks for. It's a great facility, very well run, they treat members very well. And Dr. Clark and the trainers are certified, top professionals” — Aileen Pham

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Fitness chief executive, Charles Laverty announced this week that the company has acquired Premiere Fitness located in Newport Beach, California.

COO, Aileen Pham called the acquisition a perfect addition for Nuzuna clients. “Adding Premier Fitness benefits everyone. Nuzuna Fitness members will get benefits at Premiere Fitness, which has two fantastic facilities. And Premiere Fitness members will get access to the Nuzuna EMS technology, our wellness products and our other great locations.”

Nuzuna Fitness centers offer the use of electro muscular stimulation suits to its members. The suits send signals to the body, stimulating the muscles while someone works out. The wireless suits are comfortable and offer full range of motion. The increase in muscular stimulation means that people can achieve the same muscular stimulation in a 20-minute workout as people without the EMS suit would in two or three hours.

The owner of Premier Fitness, Dr. Sean Clark, was also very excited about the synergies. “The Nuzuna Fitness electro muscular stimulation technology is game changing. I can’t wait until our members can start adding it to their workouts.”

Dr. Clark is a chiropractor and Premiere Fitness offers personal training, weight loss and rehabilitation services. Premier Fitness will continue offering resistance training, indoor cycling, circuit training and personal training and expects to announce new offerings will be added soon.

“Premier Fitness is exactly the kind of acquisition Nuzuna looks for,” says Pham. “It is a great facility, very well run, they treat their members very well. And Dr. Clark and all the trainers are certified, top professionals.”

Nuzuna announced in November that it is adding a line of beauty and wellness products that will be carried at all Nuzuna Fitness locations. That division is headed by Director of Wellness and Beauty Products, Wendy Nguyen.

"The Nuzuna fitness objective is to maximize our client's health and wellness by using revolutionary technology that is both time-efficient and effective.” Says CEO Charles Laverty. “Nuzuna will change the fitness and wellness industries by employing highly trained professionals and unique technologies. Our client will always be our prime focus."

Nuzuna has built an impressive leadership team of experts in business, medicine and fitness this year. Ms. Pham joined Nuzuna as chief operating officer when her studio, Spectra Yoga, was acquired by Nuzuna in November.

In less than 8 months Nuzuna Fitness has four locations opened in southern California and now has fifteen under development in southern California, New York, Iowa and Florida.



Nuzuna Fitness featured on KTLA 5



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.