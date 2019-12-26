Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Overview, Trends, Restraints Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global robotic surgery devices market was valued at about $4.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.97 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global robotic surgery devices market is expected to grow to $4.97 billion at a rate of about 3.5% through 2022. The increasing need to perform complex surgeries is driving the robotics surgery devices market. However, the potential loss of revenue due to delays in product release and additional costs incurred due to stringent approval processes puts strain to investments relating to robotic surgical equipment new product development. This affects the growth of the robotic surgical equipment market.

The robotic surgery devices market consist of sales of robotic surgical devices and related services. Robotic surgeries involve assistance by a robot attached to a computer, which is monitored by surgeons. Robotic surgical devices are used for minimally invasive procedures and help in performing complex surgeries with more accuracy and precision.

The global robotic surgery devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The robotic surgery devices market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services.

By Geography - The global robotic surgery devices is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Robotic Surgery Devices Market

Robotic-assisted eye surgery is being widely performed by healthcare service organizations to improve treatment outcomes. Robot-assisted surgeries allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation, and flexibility.

Potential Opportunities In The Robotic Surgery Devices Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, favorable government legislations, and increased healthcare spending, the scope and potential for the global robotic surgery devices market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Intuitive Surgical, Think Surgical, TranEnterix, Zimmer Biomet and Stryker Corporation.

