Iran: The Flames of Resistance Will Not Be Extinguished; Resistance Leaders' Messages & Pictures in Tehran, Other Cities

Tehran – Saeedi Expressway, Dec. 1, 2019, the two posters are, Massoud Rajavi: “More flames on the way. Uprising for freedom is ablaze.” Maryam Rajavi: “Regime cannot stop the uprising with killings and arrests.”

In commemoration of the martyrs of the November nationwide uprising, MEK Resistance Units posted pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi & Mr. Massoud Rajavi

Flames of uprisings will not be extinguished” — POSTERS OF RESISTANCE UNITS IN IRAN

WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the brink of the 40th day commemoration of the martyrs of the nationwide uprising of the Iranian people, which took place in November, Resistance Units of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) have posted pictures and excerpts of the messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in various parts of Tehran and other cities. Simultaneously, the MEK has issued a call for the commemoration of the martyrs of the uprising on December 26, 2019. The clerical regime has marshaled the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the suppressive Bassij paramilitary forces, intelligence agents, and plainclothes agents in an attempt to prevent the commemoration from taking place.

During the November uprising, on the personal orders of the regime's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the regime's suppressive forces killed over 1,500 protesters, while injuring over 4,000 and arresting 12,000 more.

Some of the activities of the Resistance Units are as follows:

December 22 and 23: Resistance Units placed messages and portraits of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and Mr. Massoud Rajavi in various parts of Tehran (Imam-Ali Expressway, Nezam Abad, Sattar Khan, and Marzdaran). Some of the banners read, “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran and other cities,” and “The blood of martyrs has strengthened the resolve for uprising and rebellion in Iran.”

December 19 and 22: Resistance Units posted banners with pictures and messages of the Iranian Resistance's leadership in different parts of Tehran, including Niayesh Expressway, as well as in Jalal Al-Ahmad, Sattar Khan, and Baqer Khan streets, and in Karaj, Mashhad, Saveh, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Qods, Ardakan, Sabzevar and Rafsanjan.

In Tabriz, pictures of Mr. Rajavi were widely distributed and placed on windshields of vehicles in the city. Some of the banners read, “Tremors of overthrow have shaken the regime to its foundations,” “Strategy of Liberation Army has spread to the nation,” “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar, to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran and other cities and regions,” “Flames of uprisings will not be extinguished” and “The overthrow of the inhuman regime is certain.”

December 13 and 15: Resistance Units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and Mr. Massoud Rajavi in several parts of Tehran, including Saeedi and Niayesh expressways, Madani, Sabalan, Nabard-e Jonoubi, and Parastar streets as well as in cities of Ahvaz and Abadan (southwest), Rasht (north), Karaj (center), Sirjan and Isfahan (south central). The banners read: “This uprising belongs to Iran’s fettered and freedom-seeking people,” “Assist and shelter rebellious youths,” “Tremors of overthrow shake the regime to its foundation,” “Triumphant strategy of Liberation Army was tested in rebellious units, districts and cities. This is an uprising until victory,” “Iranian people have pledged to overthrow this regime,” “Religious dictatorship has reached the end of the line,” “Resistance units have kept ablaze the flames of resistance nationwide,” “Overthrow of the anti-human enemy is certain,” “We can and we must overthrow the religious dictatorship,” and “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”

December 8: Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and Mr. Massoud Rajavi in different parts of Tehran, including Tavanir Bridge and the University of Agriculture. On the day before, Tehran and Sharif Industrial universities and other parts of the capital had been scenes of similar activities.

Pictures and messages of the Resistance’s Leadership were also posted in several other cities, including Kerman (south central), Ahvaz, Abadan, and Masjed Soleiman (southwest), as well as Lahijan and Rasht (north), and Zanjan (northwest). Some of the banners read, “The end of the Supreme Leader’s oppression and injustice is near,” “Uprising continues. The only answer to the Sheikh is fire,” “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “Rebellious youth made life like hell for you,” “Turn every alley and street into a bastion of uprising and revolt,” “UN Security Council must declare the regime’s leaders as criminals against humanity for suppression and bloodshed, so that they face justice.”

December 7: Resistance Units hung or posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and Mr. Massoud Rajavi in different parts of Tehran, including the Department of law and political science in Tehran University, Sharif Industrial University, Imam Ali Expressway, West Metro, Narges Park, and in other cities, including Rasht, Zahedan, Tabriz, Sari and Shahroud.

Some of the banners read, “We will turn every university into a bastion for uprising and revolt,” “universities are bastions of uprising for freedom,” "every university is a Resistance Unit," “students are aware, despise dictatorship,” “The uprising continues until victory. This is a revolution until victory,” “Hail to the martyrs of the 2019 uprising – Hail to Rajavi – Uprising continues until victory – Hail to Rajavi – Down with Khamenei, Rouhani – Hail to Rajavi” and “(Khamenei) arrest, imprison, kill, all you’re doing is digging your own grave," "The only response to the Sheikh is fire. Ignite the flames," and "Aid and assist rebellious youth and give them shelter."

December 2 and 4: Simultaneous with the visit to Isfahan by the religious dictatorship’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, Resistance Units posted banners containing pictures and messages by Mr. Massoud Rajavi in different parts of the city. They also wrote his messages on walls. At the same time, large pictures and banners carrying messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and Mr. Rajavi were posted in Tehran.

The banners read, “More flames on the way. Uprising for freedom is ablaze,” “Rebellious youth have made life like hell for you,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “Sheikh has no choice but to suppress. But it is digging his own grave,” “Common enemy and struggle, from Iran to Iraq, to Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria,” “Uprising will continue until the overthrow, hail to Rajavi,” “We can and we must overthrow the mullahs’ regime,” and “The Liberation Army will come.”

December 1: Resistance Units posted large portraits carrying messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and Mr. Massoud Rajavi in different parts of Tehran, including Saeedi, Azadegan and Imam Ali expressways, Pirouzi, Shariati and Sabalan streets and Sohrevardi Park.

The banners read, “More flames on the way. Uprising for freedom is ablaze,” “Regime cannot stop the uprising with killings and arrests,” “Rebellious youth have made life like hell for you,” “Tremors of overthrow shake the ruling theocracy to its foundations,” “Victorious strategy of Liberation Army was tested in rebellious units, districts and cities,” “The overthrow of the anti-human enemy is certain,” “Rebellion continues. The only response to the Sheikh is fire. Ignite the flames,” and “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi. Khamenei must know, he will be overthrown very soon.”

November 26: Resistance Units posted large portraits of the Resistance's Leadership in different parts of the capital, Tehran, and other cities, including Tabriz, Orumiyeh and Kerman. These pictures were posted among other locations in Police Expressway, Navab, Ghane’i, Jamalzadeh and Parcham streets, as well as in Javadieh district, and Sepah and Bahmani squares.

Messages on the banners read, “More flames on the way. Uprising for freedom is ablaze,” “Rebellious youth have made life like hell for the mullahs,” “overthrow of the anti-human enemy is certain,” “tremors of being overthrown shakes the religious dictatorship to its foundations,” “Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime."

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 25, 2019

