Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist explosion targeting hotel in Galkayo, Federal Republic of Somalia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist explosion targeting a hotel in Galkayo in the Federal Republic of Somalia which resulted in the death of a number of people and the injury of others. The Ministry extend its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm stance in rejecting violence, extremism and terrorism and calls for the concerted international efforts to eradicate terrorism.



