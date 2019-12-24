African Entrepreneurs: Take Part in the Challenge of 1000 at the Africa-France Summit (4-6 June 2020)

Are you an African entrepreneur? Do you bring innovative solutions to foster the emergence of sustainable cities? Come and present them during the "Challenge des 1000", on the occasion of the Africa-France 2020 summit.

By launching the "Challenge des 1000", France is inviting 1000 African entrepreneurs to come and present their solutions at the Cité des Solutions, an exhibition dedicated to projects and solutions for sustainable cities and territories, which will be held during the 28th Africa-France Summit (Bordeaux, 4-6 June 2020).

Applications are open until 31 January 2020.

The selection of contractors will be based on the following criteria :

To be an African entrepreneur, with an activity related to one of the 7 districts of the Cité des Solutions;

Gender parity of the 1000 Entrepreneurs;

Geographical balance in terms of the origin of the Entrepreneurs;

Balance of themes across the 7 districts*;

To be the bearer of an innovative or duplicable solution, at a lower cost and with a strong impact to make French and African cities more sustainable from an environmental and social point of view;

Be registered on the Digital Africa platform.

The City of Solutions: 7 thematic neighbourhoods to create together the city of tomorrow.

Access to essential services

Feeding the cities

Develop and beautify the city

Getting around the city / visiting the city

Living in the city

Financing and structuring projects

Connect the city

For more information, visit Digital Africa: What is the Challenge of 1000?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.