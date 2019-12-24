Philips completes cancellation of 8.54 million shares

/EIN News/ -- December 24, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 8,541,356 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of Philips’ EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program that started in the first quarter of 2019. Further details on the repurchase program can be found here .



Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 179,346,744.20 representing 896,733,721 common shares.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 10888824

E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com



Ksenija Gonciarenko

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 5977055

E-mail: ksenija.gonciarenko@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter .



