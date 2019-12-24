Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Announces Five Illinois Stores Expected to Offer Adult Use Cannabis Sales on January 1

/EIN News/ -- Adult Use Sales Expected to Begin at Rise Mundelein, Rise Canton, Rise Quincy, Rise Joliet and 3C Joliet on January 1



Each Location to Include Tents, Food, Heat Lamps and Beverages to Ensure Customer Comfort and Fun

The Clinic Effingham and 3C Naperville Will Serve Medical Patients Only

Rise Quincy and Rise Joliet Expected to be First New Stores to Open Since Adult Use Law Passed

GTI Rebranding Illinois Adult Use Stores to Rise™ as Part of Its National Retail Brand

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced that it expects its Illinois cannabis stores Rise Mundelein, Rise Canton, Rise Quincy, Rise Joliet and 3C Joliet will be open for adult use cannabis sales on January 1, the first day it is legal to purchase cannabis in the state of Illinois for all consumers aged 21 and above.

“January 1, 2020, will be a historic day in Illinois and we are ecstatic to be a part of it. GTI kicked off the medical program with the very first cannabis sale at Rise Mundelein in 2015 and we are proud to do the same with adult use sales at the same location just four years later,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The state has been a leader in regulated cannabis programs, particularly with social equity as a focal point for legalization. We have created jobs, tax revenue, and – most important – access to safe and compliant products for people to improve their well-being. Congratulations to the cannabis and social equity advocates, cannabis operators, legislators, regulators and the citizens of Illinois who have made this happen.”

Two of GTI’s Illinois stores, The Clinic Effingham and 3C Naperville, will only offer sales to customers with a valid Illinois medical marijuana card. The Clinic Effingham is expected to begin adult use sales later in January pending a special use permit hearing. Naperville will hold a non-binding voter referendum on adult use sales in March, and until then the store will only be open to registered medical patients.

GTI is rebranding its Illinois adult-use stores to Rise™ as part of its national retail brand that focuses on well-being through the power of cannabis. Rise Mundelein (formerly The Clinic Mundelein) and Rise Canton (formerly Salveo Health & Wellness) are the first of the rebrand rollout in Illinois. Rise Quincy and Rise Joliet are both brand new stores and are expected to be the first state-approved stores to begin operating following the most recent dispensary license issuances as part of the passage of the adult use program. Rise Joliet is expected to be open January 1, pending a scheduled inspection in December.

On January 1 customers can expect tents, food, beverages, music and heat lamps to ensure comfort during potentially long waits. Security personnel will be on the premises to facilitate safety. Rise Mundelein and 3C Joliet will also hold patient-appreciation events the weekend of December 28 to 29.

“GTI has been serving medical cannabis patients since November 2015 and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure patient access to safe and effective products during this rollout period,” said Kovler. “Our team has been hard at work increasing production at our cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Rock Island and Oglesby; adding production and retail staff; expanding and opening new retail stores; and adding hours and points of sale at our retail locations.”

Information on adult use stores and hours for the first week of adult use cannabis sales are:

Rise Mundelein: 1325 Armour Blvd., Mundelein, IL. First week hours - 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Email: mundelein@risecannabis.com

Rise Canton: 3104 North Main Street, Canton, IL. First week hours – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Email: canton@risecannabis.com

Rise Quincy: 2703 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL. First week hours – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Email: quincy@risecannabis.com

Rise Joliet: 2903 Colorado Avenue, Joliet, IL. First week hours – 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Email: joliet@risecannabis.com .

3C Joliet: 1627 Rock Creek Blvd., Joliet, IL. First week hours – 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Email: info@gticlinic.com

GTI encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly. For the laws and facts regarding adult use sales and consumption in Illinois, visit GTI’s Responsibility section at gtigrows.com/responsibility .

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in GTI’s annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact: Media Contact Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com lmarsicano@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b855f87-3f3b-452e-a677-7b8c46939427

Rise Mundelein Rise Mundelein is among the GTI cannabis stores that will offer adult use sales on January 1.



