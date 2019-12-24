US envoy on Rwanda’s transformation and why he is keen to learn Kinyarwanda

Peter Hendrick Vrooman, the US ambassador to Rwanda is one envoy that stands out for the love he has for Kinyarwanda. He usually uses some Kinyarwanda words when giving speeches in the country or during interviews with the media. “Ndiga buri munsi” (I learn every day) is one of his frequently mentioned statements. Sunday Magazine’s Bertrand Byishimo sat down with the 53-year-old to find out more on his love for the language, and what his impressions of the country since his arrival in March 2018. http://bit.ly/2ShrELM



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.