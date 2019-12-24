Danlan Public Interest Fund of BlueCity formed under CFPSA

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the unveiling ceremony and the first management committee meeting of Danlan Public Interest Fund was held in Beijing Lake View Hotel ahead of the 2019 World AIDS Day. Danlan Public Interest Fund was originated by Danlan Public Interest, the corporate social responsibility platform of BlueCity. It marks as the first special fund formed under the Chinese Foundation for Prevention of STD and AIDS ("CFPSA").

Mr. Sun Xinhua, chairman of the CFPSA，Mr. Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiology expert of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Mr. Geng Le, founder of Danlan Public Interest Fund and CEO of Beijing BlueCity Information & Technology Co., Ltd.("BlueCity"), attended the meeting.

“Currently, the focus of HIV prevention and control is on the innovations of methods of health education and behavioral intervention, adapting to the mobilized, socialized, fragmentized and personalized nature of new social media trends, and fully capitalizing on the new technologies, methods and perspectives brought by the internet. Thus, we approved the establishment of Danlan Public Interest Fund to further explore internet-based HIV prevention and control,” said Mr. Sun Xinhua.

Danlan Public Interest Fund will provide services primarily with respect to seven areas, including STD and AIDS prevention and treatment, community care initiatives for affected populations, talent support and development, scientific research and strategic implementation related to STD and AIDS，study of internet-based STD and AIDS prevention and control, charity events related to reproductive health and poverty alleviation, and international communication and cooperation in STD and AIDS research.

Mr. Liu Xiaoping, secretary general of the CFPSA, was elected the managing director of Danlan Public Interest Fund at the meeting.

"Leveraging technology, Danlan Public Interest Fund aims to spread awareness of preventing and controlling HIV among young people through its diverse and innovative methods. Meanwhile, Danlan Public Interest will strive to promote the development of related social organizations and talents,” Liu said.

In recent years, the CFPSA has worked with Danlan Public Interest, the public interest arm of BlueCity, in promoting AIDS prevention campaigns among young people, which laid a solid foundation for the establishment of Danlan Public Interest Fund.

“The establishment of Danlan Public Interest Fund will enable Danlan Public Interest to carry out more diverse and in-depth public interest practices,” said Mr.Geng Le.

In order to celebrate the upcoming World AIDS Day, Danlan Public Interest launched a number of AIDS-related initiatives, including a short video campaign, a poster design competition, an anti-discrimination campaign as well as the “An AIDS Free Generation” on-campus event. Danlan Public Interest intends to capitalize on its technological advantages and resources to reach young people in a more efficient manner, thereby further promoting knowledge about AIDS prevention and intervention.

The CFPSA is a public fundraising fund registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs and governed by the National Health Commission. The foundation has long been engaged in the promotion and education of AIDS prevention and care and providing assistance to affected populations. It has made significant contribution to preventing and controlling STD and AIDS, which has been well recognized and supported by the relevant government authorities and received public acclaim.

Founded in 2008, Danlan Public Interest has engaged in a wide range of HIV/AIDS related initiatives, including internet-based HIV intervention, community outreach, HIV prevention capacity building and training, HIV testing and consultation, and community care for affected populations.

BlueCity is an internet company providing a full suite of high-quality services empowering a diverse group of people around the world. Empowered by technological innovation and international expansion, BlueCity is becoming a company where the LBGTQ+ community has a strong sense of belonging.

