Overseas car rentals experience boom on Trip.com over winter holiday season

Winter holiday season marks 200% boost for Trip.com overseas car rentals

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 24, 2019 -- New statistics from Trip.com, a leading provider of online travel services, highlight that the number of customers using its overseas car rental services will have grown 200% year-on-year by the end of the forthcoming winter holiday season.



According to the data, the most popular destinations for overseas car rentals on the platform were Australia and the US, followed by Thailand, the UK, New Zealand and South Korea. In addition to typical tourist hotspots, more niche destinations such as Hobart and Launceston have experienced growth in car rentals, indicative of a rise in the popularity of travel off the beaten track.

Top 10 Popular Destinations for Overseas Self-driving Tourists:

Most users of overseas car rentals were from the US, Australia, the UK and across Asia. According to the analytics, the majority of users preferred to schedule their winter getaways well in advance, with the average booking being made around 70 days prior to travel, and some users even booking up to one year in advance.

Trip.com has provided overseas car rental services on its English, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese sites since August 2018. As of July 2019, the platform offered overseas car rental bookings covering over 130,000 shopfronts located in more than 6000 cities spread across 200 countries worldwide. Since its launch, the overseas car rental business has maintained three-digit growth, and continues to expand its offerings globally.

“Trip.com aims to be a one-stop-shop for travelers, providing the most comprehensive range of travel products, from flights and hotels to in-destination services,” said Trip.com Car Rentals COO Pascal Hu. “Our platform makes car rentals even easier for our customers, streamlining payment, identification and returns.”

As overseas self-driven tourism continues to grow in popularity, Trip.com aims to expand the availability of overseas car rentals to its French, Italian and Spanish sites in January 2020, with other languages to follow later in the year.

Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 19 languages across 23 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, 2 million flights connecting more than 5000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centers in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, 'making every trip the perfect trip' for our millions of customers worldwide.

