Burns Funding Offers Innovative 60-Day Credit Building Service, Unlocking Capital for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burns Funding , an aggregator of non-traditional funding sources for small business owners and entrepreneurs, announced today a powerful new program designed to help its customers secure inexpensive capital for business purposes – Credit Building.“Our Credit Building program has the potential to revolutionize the business loan industry,” said Peter J. Burns III, CEO of Burns Funding and a serial start-up entrepreneur. “Through our long-time partnership with Midas Financial, the established leader in credit repair services in Arizona, we are able to give people the ability to raise their credit score as much as 200 points in 60 days or less.”Burns Funding, which has proprietary relationships with creditors, works in concert with Midas to add select lines of credit that are proven to boost a person’s credit score.“Our testing in 2019 has shown that by simply adding these personal credit lines to existing credit bureau reports that we can take a sub-600 score into the high 600s, and even into the 700s,” said Darrell Hornbacher, President of Midas.The program provides two distinct benefits to the entrepreneur, according to Burns. First, the individual gets a capital boost from the Primary Personal Lines of Credit, which has been determined by Midas to positively impact one’s credit score.“Second, we can use that improved credit score with the lending partners of Burns Funding, who have come to trust that we will deliver dependable borrowers to them, and thus are willing to provide inexpensive capital,” said Burns.“This program can be extremely effective in helping entrepreneurs and small business owners get into our blanket loan program, where offers both simplicity and cost savings, as all their loans are brought under one blanket loan.”To sign up for the program, visit the following link Burns added that his company is proud to become the first affiliate for Midas.“This made sense for us, and Midas, because of our long, established relationship and the fact that we are complimentary partners in terms of the services we each provide.”About Burns FundingBurns Funding is an emerging aggregator of no-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools, in particular, stand out.First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.



