Dr. Srini Pillay: What To Do About Burnout & How To Get Away with Being Different on #1 Rated "Fat Burning Man" Podcast

Srini Pillay, M.D Fat Burning Man with Abel James

Do you know how the media you’re consuming is affecting your brain and mood?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know how the media you’re consuming is affecting your brain and mood? When you’re around negative news, stressed colleagues, and minute-to-minute stock updates, even if you’re not consciously listening to it, your amygdala is on overdrive, and this can lead to subconscious fears, stress and anxiety. But with a dab of neuroscience, common sense and self-expression, we can rise above the craziness we seem to find ourselves in. Dr. Srini Pillay is here to help give his professional advice on ways to combat such complex thoughts.

Pillay just made an interview appearance on renown podcast, “Fat Burning Man”, hosted by Abel James. In the latest episode with Dr. Pillay, numerous topics relating to burnout were discussed including but not limited to what to do about burnout, depression and anxiety, how to use neuroscience in the workplace, why we should get into the zone of experimentation, and how to be different and get away with it.

Dr. Pillay is very adamant with all of his teachings, such as how he emphasis a not too known mind technique called the zone of experimentation. “The zone of experimentation is where you find the promise of being alive at a very different place in your life. And I think science is sort of amazing at teaching the process of experimentation,” sates Pillay. It is about taking a jump, a leap into something and using that as a means to move forward.

One other main point Dr. Pillay gets across in this interview is how to access your primitive core for success. Pillay believes we must not ignore any parts of ourselves in our to be whole. Pillay states, “It’s really much more about this holistic approach, where you have to take different parts of yourself and develop them, and hopefully, like you were saying, get to some sense of wholeness. I think what happens when you are connecting these different parts of yourself, as opposed to ignoring them.

This episode of “Fat Burning Man” with Dr. Srini Pillay is available to listen now so you can hear all of the pieces of professional advice Pillay has to help combat burnout and how to find true success. A link is provided below for this episode. Abel James is the host of the award-winning #1 Rated, “Fat Burning Man”. James helps folks to improve their relationship with food, activity, and life by circumventing marketing myths, misinformation, and corporate scheming by eating real foods and engaging in effective, science-backed training to make you lean, healthy, and energetic. But with the collective health of the country (and beyond) falling off a cliff, it is more important than ever to help reverse the obesity and health crisis. As such, James shares the principles and system that enabled himself to dramatically optimize his life with folks who want to shed unwanted fat and improve their health in a way that is completely honest, fun, and lifelong.

https://fatburningman.com/dr-srini-pillay-what-to-do-about-burnout-how-to-get-away-with-being-different/

------------------------------------------------------

Dr. Srini Pillay

https://drsrinipillay.com/

Srini Pillay M.D. is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, brain researcher, certified master executive coach, technology entrepreneur and musician. He is regarded as a pioneer in the field of transformational neurocoaching and has been extensively featured in the media including CNN, Fox, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Forbes and Fortune. He is an award-winning author of multiple books and an in-demand keynote speaker. His most recent book is “Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind”.

Pillay is the founder and CEO of NeuroBusiness Group, voted one of the Top 20 movers and shakers in leadership development in the world by Training Industry. He has worked with leaders internationally in many Fortune 500 companies, and is currently an invited member of The Consortium for Advanced Adult Learning and Development (CAALD) at McKinsey &Co. and The Transformational Leadership Council (TLC). Recently, Pillay created a series of videos on “Managing Depression in the Workplace” for LinkedIn Learning.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.