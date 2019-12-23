Study of the 3D Cell Culture Market in Asia-Pacific, 2019-2027: Projecting a 13.11% CAGR, Driven by Promising Developments Using Regenerative Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research conducted shows the 3D cell culture market in the Asia-Pacific would be fast progressing in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 13.11% over the forecasting years 2019-2027.

India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries and Rest of APAC countries together constitute the Asia-Pacific 3D cell culture market.

Several R&D projects are being initiated in South Korea to cater to the rising demand for stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine. In September 2017, the Cell Therapy World Asia 2017 was held in the country. Several cell therapy companies in Asia gathered for the conference to discuss the best practices & innovations in this field. Such factors are promoting the growth of the South Korean 3D cell culture market.



It has been anticipated that the 3D cell culture market in Japan would witness growth, owing to the country releasing new products in the market. Pluristem Therapeutics received a patent for their technology of using 3D cell culturing methods, that allow the creation of cell therapies from fat cells.

The Government of Japan has been focusing increasingly on Cell-based regenerative medicine, which indicates further advances in 3D cell culture technology over the projected period. In 2014, Japan-based Reprocell acquired Reinnervate Ltd., a spin-off of Durham University, agreeing to invest in the researches conducted in the university laboratories for scaffolding structures that support the growth of 3D cells.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The biggest brands in the 3D cell culture market are Merck KGaA, 3D Biotek, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Inc., InSphero, Lonza Group AG, and Synthecon, Incorporated.

Key Topics Covered



1. Asia-Pacific 3D Cell Culture Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter'S Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.2.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Economic Technological, And Political & Legal Outlook

2.4. Regulatory Outlook

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Cancer Prevalence

2.7.2. High Demand For Organ Transplantation

2.7.3. Promising Developments Using Regenerative Medicine

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack Of Skilled Professionals

2.8.2. Incompatibilities Of The Preferred Analytical Technologies With 3D Cell Culture

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Usage Of 3D Cell Culture In Organ Transplantation And Drug Screening

2.9.2. Technological Advancement

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Lack Of Availability Of Data For Research On 3D Cell Culture

2.10.2. Challenges Associated With 3D Cell Culture In Performing Experiments



3. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Technology



3.1. Scaffold-Based

3.1.1. Hydrogels

3.1.2. Polymeric Scaffolds

3.1.3. Micropatterned Surface Microplates

3.2. Scaffold-Free

3.2.1. Hanging Drop Microplates

3.2.2. Spheroid Microplates Containing Ultra-Low Attachment (Ula) Coating

3.2.3. Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

3.2.4. Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

3.3. 3D Bioreactors



4. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Application



4.1. Cancer

4.2. Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

4.3. Drug Development

4.4. Stem Cell Research

4.5. Other Applications



5. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Component



5.1. Media

5.2. Reagents And Consumables



6. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By End-User



6.1. Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Organizations

6.2. Research Laboratories And Institutes

6.3. Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers

6.4. Other End-Users



7. 3D Cell Culture Market - Regional Outlook



7.1. Asia-Pacific

7.1.1. Country Analysis

7.1.1.1. Japan

7.1.1.2. China

7.1.1.3. India

7.1.1.4. Australia & New Zealand

7.1.1.5. South Korea

7.1.1.6. Asean Countries

7.1.1.7. Rest Of Asia-Pacific



8. Company Profiles



8.1. Becton Dickinson And Company

8.2. Tecan Group Ltd.

8.3. Promocell Gmbh

8.4. Corning Inc.

8.5. Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.

8.6. 3D Biotek, Llc

8.7. Merck Kgaa

8.8. Emulate

8.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.10. Ge Healthcare

8.11. Insphero

8.12. Lonza Group Ag

8.13. Vwr Corporation

8.14. Synthecon, Incorporated



