Laugh Factory Specially Congratulated by Mayor of LA, Eric Garcetti, for 40th Anniversary Celebration

Laugh Factory Jamie Masada, Founder of The Laugh Factory Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

“Since its founding in 1979, the Laugh Factory has been a constant source of joy and laughter for Angelenos." - Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, has extended a special congratulations to the world-famous Laugh Factory Comedy Club on their 40th anniversary. Eric Garcetti is a fourth-generation Angeleno and the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles. Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley — the son of public servants and the grandson and great-grandson of immigrants from Mexico and Eastern Europe — Mayor Garcetti’s life has been shaped by a deep commitment to the core values of justice, dignity, and equality for all people.

“I would like to extend a special congratulations to the founder of Laugh Factory, Jamie Masada. Jamie immigrated to Los Angeles from Iran, and through hard work and a passion for making people laugh, he started Laugh Factory.” Garcetti continues, “Jamie reflects the best of the Angeleno spirit, and I am proud to be the Mayor of a city that offers everyone, no matter their background, a chance to fulfill their dreams.”

With the help of a loan from a friend, Masada launched the Laugh Factory in 1979 when he was 16. It was originally called Joke on Yolk. One night, Masada was walking in the rain and had an epiphany: “Oh my God. This building’s a factory. We’re making people laugh. That’s a laugh factory.” A strong business sense has allowed that iconic Sunset Boulevard comedy house to endure for 40 years.

“Since its founding in 1979, the Laugh Factory has been a constant source of joy and laughter for Angelenos. Aside from bringing cultural value to L.A., the Laugh Factory has also been at the forefront of many philanthropic efforts to feed those experiencing food insecurity throughout the city,” states Garcetti.

Such philanthropic efforts Masada has acted in is his yearly hosting of the Thanksgiving Day Feast, which has celebrated its 40th year as well this past November 2019. Masada opens his club for Thanksgiving, dishing up free dinners to the homeless and up-and-coming artists, as well as providing some much-needed comedic relief. For his humanitarian effors, Masada has been recognized with numerous awards, including the NAACP Freedom Award, The Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the ACLU Freedom of Speech Award, to name a few. Masada and The Laugh Factory have truly achieved such a milestone and their work is just beginning.

-------------------------------------------

Masada, who founded the iconic Laugh Factory, has helped launch the careers of countless comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Ali Wong and Dave Chappelle. He is revered as a pioneer and innovator and is an iconic name on the comedy scene. His knowledge and expertise have made him the leading authority on all things comedy and his advice is highly regarded by the entertainment industry's top power brokers.

What exactly makes people laugh has been a life-long question for Jamie Masada. He has opened clubs in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Chicago and Las Vegas. He’s talked with comics and their friends; with doormen and tourists; with students and their professors about what they think it is that makes - or allows - people to laugh. One explanation he references, discussed at a college conference, involved what Shakespeare did. The plays were about history and tragedy and Kings and wars, but there was very often the presence of a commentator who made people laugh.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.