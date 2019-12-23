Magi Helena, Internationally-Acclaimed Astrologer: Why Isn’t Meghan Markle Spending Christmas with the Royal Family?

Magi Helena.

Why the Duchess of Sussex is having so much trouble fitting in with the Royal Family.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be spending Baby Archie’s first Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family. This, and similar breaks with Royal protocols, have created controversy surrounding the popular Duchess of Sussex.

According to Celebrity Astrologer Magi Helena, “Meghan is a proud Leo, but a deeper dive into Meghan’s birth chart helps us to understand what is driving the Duchess into behavior which doesn’t always resonate with Royals and royal watchers.”

Magi Helena continues, “Meghan’s natal chart illustrates her high level of charisma, but also makes her anxiously crave approval and validation. Furthermore, Meghan loves to live large, not just within imposed limitations, which can make it very hard for her to adhere to Royal traditions. Unfortunately, her chart also reveals that Meghan’s passion for peak experiences can backfire on her, creating heartbreak.

“The Duchess’ chart also shows us her restless nature and disinterest in trying to conform. These traits could be helpful in Hollywood, but in her new life as a Royal, they are challenging. Even more difficult for Meghan, her chart shows that her resistance to conformity can result in highly public self-sabotage.”

Magi Helena concludes, “Meghan’s chart shows many indicators that she is an extremely intelligent woman. Moving forward, I would recommend that Meghan draw upon her intelligence to reinvent herself as a Royal who can win the love that she really does deserve from the Royal Family and the British people.

Celebrity astrologer Magi Helena has clients across the US and in 40 countries worldwide. Helena’s “Your Daily Astrology” column is syndicated to hundreds of newspapers throughout the United States and internationally, with a daily readership in the millions. Helena is 1 of 2 practicing Certified Magi Astrologers and the only woman with the highest certification in Magi Astrology, and is one of the authors and instructors of the Magi Astrology Certification Program. Helena is also the inventor of Star-Timer® Personal Astrology Calendars and Love-Stars® Love Compatibility Reports, and is the author of two books: Build Your Dream Life, and How To Sing the Uni·Verse. Helena is the winner of the 2019 Best of Los Angeles award for best astrologer. She is also a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society.





