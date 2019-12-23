Guggenheim Fixed-Income Outlook: Risk and Reward of Successful ‘Mid-Cycle’ Rate Cuts

While the Federal Reserve’s track record of using rate cuts to stave off recession is mixed, in all likelihood the Fed has successfully extended the expansion

In July, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) made its first rate cut in a decade, Fed Chair Jerome Powell referred to the first cut as a brief “mid-cycle” rate adjustment, as opposed to the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle. This distinction was critical, because it spoke to the Fed’s mixed track record of using rate cuts to stave off recession. The central bank had successfully staved off recession using a similar adjustment in 1998, but it was not effective in several other late cycle scenarios.

In all likelihood, Powell’s hopes have been realized and the Fed has successfully staved off recession and extended the expansion. Weakness in manufacturing data has bottomed out, the consumer is in good shape, and the labor market remains extraordinarily resilient. The recovery in the United States is also helping to drive a pickup in global economic activity.

“This is all good economic news, but the rhyming of history reminds us to consider how the 1998 scenario played out,” explained Scott Minerd, Chairman of Guggenheim Investments and Global Chief Investment Officer. “The Fed’s 1998 mid-cycle adjustment resulted in a liquidity-driven rally that caused the Nasdaq index to double within a year before the bubble finally burst. It also led to a significant widening of credit spreads. Today, current spreads reflect just how little upside there is in credit even as the expansion continues. By heeding the lessons of the past we continue to position defensively so that we can preserve capital and be prepared to take advantage of opportunities when asset prices inevitably reset.”

With this quarter’s outlook, we also release timely and relevant video commentary from Brian Smedley, Head of the Macroeconomic and Investment Research Group, and Portfolio Manager Adam Bloch.

In the 32-page report and video, the investment management team presents a sector-by-sector outlook on relative value, opportunity, and risk. Among the highlights:



Risks are building in various areas of the fixed-income credit markets, particularly in corporate credit. We continue to focus on income and capital preservation in a market where the risk/reward trade-off looks unattractive in many credit sectors..



It is clear there is far more downside risk than upside potential in credit. Currently, investment grade bonds stand at a spread of 96 basis points, just 23 basis points from their historical tights, and 514 basis points from their historical wides. The story is similar for high-yield bonds: They currently stand at a spread of 322 basis points over the Treasury curve, which is 105 basis points from their historical tights and 1,626 basis points from their historical wides.



Our primary portfolio allocation strategy has been to focus on loss-remote investments that will exhibit minimal spread volatility and stable returns under a variety of credit and rate environments.



We expect investment-grade corporate spreads to remain rangebound amid an abundance of caution. With investment-grade 10s/30s credit curves at the steeper end of the range and continued appetite from foreign and domestic buyers, we should see strong support for longer-dated, high-quality bonds.





In structured credit, we remain cautious on subordinated CLO investments.



In Agencies, market volatility will likely continue, creating opportunities to find attractive yields in longer lockout callable Agency debt and fixed-rate bullet Agency bonds.

