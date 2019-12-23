Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Study, 2019-2024 - Changing Consumer Lifestyles, Significant Technological Advances, Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies
The global market for flavors and fragrances, which has grown exponentially in the last few years, is expected to rise even further in the coming years. The market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, significant technological advances, and increasing demand from emerging economies for natural flavors and fragrances due to health concerns related to synthetic chemicals.
Manufacturers have witnessed significant price hikes for certain key ingredients that, along with the rising costs of other resources, have placed significant pressure on profit margins. Rules and regulations related to the international transportation of specific ingredients are adding to these costs. Flavors and fragrances typically account for just 1% to 5% of the overall price of a finished product, according to International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), a leading industry producer.
Finished products include beverages, savory foods, dairy foods, confectionery and bakery products, cosmetics, toiletries, soap, and detergents. Flavors and fragrances include essential oils such as sweet orange oil, vanilla extract, and cassia oil, as well as aroma chemicals such as vanillin and 2-phenyl ethyl alcohol.
The Report Includes:
- 56 data tables and 17 additional tables
- An overview of global flavour and fragrance ingredients and finished products market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Insights into regulatory and environmental developments
- Information on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the flavours and fragrances market
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Agilex Flavours & Fragrances Inc., Comax Flavours, Groupe Bogart, MANE, Sensient Technologies Corp., Takasago International Corp. and Treatt PLC
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
2. Summary
- Market Highlights
- Flavour and Fragrance Companies
3. Overview
- Comparison of Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours and Fragrances
- Synthetic Ingredients
- Natural Ingredients
- Raw Material Analysis
- Historical Overview
- Value Chain
4. Global Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient Type
- Essential Oils
- Commercially Important Essential Oils
- Aroma Chemicals
- Terpenes and Terpenoids
- Benzenoids
- Musk Chemicals
- Miscellaneous Aroma Chemicals
5. Technologies
- Key Technologies
- Conventional Technologies
- Cold Extraction Technology
- Supercritical Fluid Extraction
- Enfleurage
- Thermal Treatment
- Enzymatic Routes
- Chemical Methods
- Flavour Encapsulation
6. Global Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application
- Flavours
- Beverages
- Savoury Foods
- Dairy Products
- Confectionery and Bakery Products
- Oral Care
- Others
- Fragrances
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Soap
- Detergent
- Household and Other Products
7. Global Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Region
- North America
- North American Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Country
- North American Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient
- North American Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application Type
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Countries
- Western European Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient
- Western European Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application Type
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- India
- Other Countries
- Asian Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Ingredient
- Asian Market for Flavours and Fragrances by Application Type
- Rest of the World
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Other Countries
8. Environmental Regulations
- Regulation of Flavours
- United States
- Western Europe
- Japan
- Regulation of Fragrances
- Environmental Impact
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Japan
9. Industry Structure
- Factors Influencing Demand
- Changing Consumer Preferences
- Increasing Demand for Natural Flavours and Fragrances
- Significant Technological Advancements
- Demand from Developing Economies
- Challenges within the Flavour and Fragrance Industry
- High Cost of Migration from Synthetic to Natural Sources
- Concerns Related to Synthetic Products
- Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws
- Opportunities for Flavour and Fragrance Companies
- Opportunities in Latin America and Asia
- Widening Scope of Applications
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threats from Substitutes
- Threat from New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
10. Market Strategies
- Strategy by Type
- Developments by Company
- New Product Development
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Agreements
- Expansions and Investments
11. Patent Analysis
- Patents Related to Flavours and Fragrances by Country
- Patents Related to Flavours and Fragrances by Company
12. Market Shares and Company Profiles
- Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Art & Fragrance Sa
- Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- China Flavors & Fragrances Co., Ltd.
- Comax Flavors
- Firmenich International Sa
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Givaudan Sa
- Groupe Bogart
- Inter Parfums Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Mane
- Robertet Sa
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Symrise Ag
- T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.
- Takasago International Corp.
- Treatt Plc
- Ulric De Varens Sa
