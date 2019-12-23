Tim Doherty Named 2019 Benefits Broker of the Year

Tim Doherty was named the 2019 Benefits Broker of the Year at the 15th annual BenefitsPRO Expo in Miami, Florida

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Doherty, President of Pinnacle HR Solutions, was named the 2019 Broker of the Year at the 15th annual BenefitsPRO Expo in Miami, Florida. Recognized as one the industry's most prestigious awards, BenefitsPRO magazine selects an individual that has influenced the industry in a positive way.

"Each year, our Broker of the Year award gives us a chance to put a much-deserved spotlight on a benefits advisor who is doing things right," said Paul Wilson, Editor-in-Chief of ALM's BenefitsPRO. "During his 20+ years in the benefits industry, Tim has been an early adopter of many innovative strategies, including value-based insurance design," Wilson said.

Recognizing the rising costs of healthcare, Doherty has a strong belief that the current healthcare plans employers purchase for their employees are not sustainable. "It's killing the middle class," he says, adding that "it's a crisis not enough business owners are paying attention to."

Wilson believes that as a result of his attention to both the business and employee impact, Doherty "has consistently provided his clients with significant savings while enhancing their benefits and their employees' experiences. He has served as a mentor to other advisors within the industry and exemplifies the qualities we look for in a Broker of the Year."

"It's truly an honor to be recognized by my peers and BenefitsPRO for the work we're doing helping employers in Boston with their employee benefits plans," said Tim Doherty. "Our team has worked hard to reimagine the role of a broker, and we're consistently delivering innovative and creative strategies to help employers win the battle in health insurance costs.

About Pinnacle HR Solutions:

Pinnacle HR Solutions is a New England consulting firm actively changing the way employers view their employee benefits. As a forward thinking group always looking to solve problems, they are able to ensure clients have integrated and innovative employee benefits and HR programs that empower a motivated and productive staff. With unrelenting dedication to help clients navigate the complexities of managing a workforce, their goal is for their clients to grow into the most sought-after employers in their markets. With a strong belief in constantly raising expectations, they instill a level of confidence in clients that their business couldn't be in better hands to keep them compliant, educated, and fiercely competitive.



