Meet Contemporary Master Mark Kostabi, Exclusively at Martin Lawrence Galleries Soho Location

Mark Kostabi, Continuum, oil on canvas Mark Kostabi, When Time Stopped, oil on canvas Mark Kostabi, Unfolding, oil on canvas

This rare in-person experience offers art lovers the opportunity to meet this world-renowned artist and musician.

WHY ARE THE FIGURES FACELESS? IT’S A UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE FREE OF RACIAL LIMITATIONS, AND A REFLECTION OF SOCIETY’S FEAR OF INDIVIDUALITY.” — Mark Kostabi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the daring artistry of Mark Kostabi at an exciting exhibition showcasing fascinating new original works. Embrace this opportunity to meet the inventive and visionary artist whose art is on view in over 50 museums throughout the world and recently included in "It's All Black and White” Contemporary Art from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation and on View at Pepperdine University. Kostabi’s latest exhibition is a definitive recognition of the artist's exploration of distinct themes and compositional elements.“People enjoy art that isn’t a mystery. You look at it and know exactly what it’s about: anxiety, confusion, having a bad day.”-Mark KostabiMark Kostabi has, in modern times, has been admired for his accomplishments, provocative media persona, New York lifestyle, and storytelling embrace of the art scene. And now, thanks to Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), the nation's preeminent network of fine art galleries, he and his distinctive work can be seen in the flesh. The figures in Kostabi's paintings are humanoid in form, exposing their clear body language and basic human instincts. Kostabi's faceless figures-with stylistic roots in the work of Giorgio de Chirico and Fernand Léger-speak a universal language with references to contemporary political, social, and psychological issues.Mark Kostabi is all about the time-honored subjects of lovers, spouses, mistresses, and muses. The intimacies of modern-day romantic lives depicted in the work "When Time Stopped" original acrylic on canvas. They may not announce themselves as such, going under the discreet title of "Continuum," However, these soul mates and playmates are all present, lighting up the canvas with a particular kind of intimacy.Kostabi is also an accomplished composer, and many of his paintings suggest a musical or theatrical reference, such as “Unfolding." The work evokes the inspiration for modern dance, movement, and music. The bodies move on the canvas as volumetric, gestural, and artistically suggestive and abstract."As an artist, for me, the people are the brushes, the people are the paint. I direct my laser pointer to a particular section of an idea projected before the Kostabi team and offer advice and suggestions, I am a painter at an easel, directing the zeitgeist towards the clarity and timelessness of art."-Mark KostabiBorn in Los Angeles in 1960 to Estonian immigrants, Kostabi studied drawing and painting at California State University, Fullerton. He moved to New York in the early '80s and soon emerged as a leading figure of the East Village art movement. Kostabi has designed album covers (Guns' N' Roses Use Your Illusion, The Ramones' Adios Amigos) and numerous related items.Kostabi's work has been featured in The New York Times, People, Vogue, Playboy, Forbes, New York Magazine, Art Forum and Art in America. Retrospective exhibitions of Kostabi's paintings have been held at the Mitsukoshi Museum in Tokyo (1982), the Art Museum of Estonia in Tallinn (1998), and at the Chiostro del Bramante in Room in 2006. It is proudly displayed in over 50 permanent museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, The National Gallery in Washington D.C., and the Corcoran Gallery of Art. The artist was profiled on 60 minutes, Eye to Eye with Connie Chung, A Current Affair, Nightwatch, the Oprah Winfrey Show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, CNN, and MTV.Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG) is incredibly proud to host the artist's rare New York appearance and offer Mark Kostabi originals to veteran collectors and first-timers alike.Opening Receptions and Meet the Artist: Friday, January 24th, 2020Martin Lawrence Galleries: 457 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012RSVP: (212) 995-8865 + soho@martinlawrence.com + www.martinlawrence.com About Martin Lawrence GalleriesSince 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they acquire fine art. MLG is the publisher of fine art prints and sculpture and is also the home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are incredibly proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage-where we are the sole sponsor of the first-ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde, and Deyber. For more information, visit www.martinlawrence.com For further information and images contact:Katia Graytok – PR & Media Relationskgraytok@martinlawrence.comT. 203.989.2073



