OPEN MINDS Releases State-By-State Analysis Of Medicaid Core Health Care Measures

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS recently released an updated state-by-state analysis of performance on the Medicaid behavioral health core measures for adults and children, as well as the core measures for chronic conditions. The analysis was released as three reference guides – State Performance On Adult Medicaid Core Measures: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, State Performance On Child Medicaid Core Health Care Measures: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, and State Performance On Adult Care Of Acute & Chronic Conditions Core Measures: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide.

In the reference guides, the highest and lowest performing states were identified for each measure. For example, Connecticut was the highest performing state in terms of the number of children who receive psychosocial care – totaling 81.5%. The District of Columbia reported just 34.5% of children receive psychosocial care. No one state consistently reported the highest or lowest performance across all measures.

Each report provides a detailed analysis on state performance for fiscal year 2019 on the Medicaid Behavioral Health Core Set measures for adults and children and the Care of Acute and Chronic Conditions Core Set for adults. Each analysis includes the highest and lowest performing states on the core measures, a state-by-state breakdown, as well as the national performance (national median score and top and bottom quartile scores). The Adult Medicaid Behavioral Health Core Set also provides a breakdown between performance on mental health and addiction-related core measures.

“The most interesting finding our team noticed is how varied performance was across states on the Child and Adult Medicaid Core Sets” said OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President, Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger. “Benchmarking performance is a challenge for provider organizations but it’s becoming more important as the market shifts from volume to value. Although reporting performance data is voluntary now, it will be mandatory in 2024. If your organization is providing mental health, addiction treatment, or chronic conditions services, executive teams can use this data for health plans, partnerships, or referral sources – but the question remains, how does your organization stack up on the performance measures?”

A free summary analysis of each report can be found at: Keeping Tabs On The Current Performance For Child Mental Health for the Child Medicaid Core Set, and Do You Know The Performance Measures For Chronic Conditions? and Does Your Organization Stack Up On Key Performance Measures? for the Adult Medicaid Core Sets. The reports, State Performance On Child Medicaid Core Health Care Measures: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, State Performance On Adult Medicaid Core Measures: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, and State Performance On Adult Care Of Acute & Chronic Conditions Core Measures: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide are available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $295.

