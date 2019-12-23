The Alliance Center launches Best for Colorado Commit to Action Campaign

Best for Colorado program urges the private sector to use business as a force for good through campaign committing businesses to take action related to the environment, their communities and democracy.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance Center is excited to announce the launch of the Commit to Action Campaign through the Best for Colorado program. This campaign calls for companies to commit to measurable actions to improve their social and environmental impacts. These commitments will focus on civic action and climate change in 2020.

“Companies have the power to create real, positive changes in their communities and on the enviroment. As we launch our Commit to Action Campaign, we’re thrilled to work with businesses across the state to help them commit to actions that promote people, planet and profit,” Alliance Center Chief Impact Officer Ashley Lovell said. “Whether companies are committing to giving their employees time off to vote or to creating a more sustainable supply chain, the Best for Colorado community is working together to make sure Colorado is leading the way in responsible business practices.”

Best for Colorado is a program of The Alliance Center, led in partnership with B Lab. The program inspires, equips and celebrates Colorado businesses that are creating higher quality jobs, building stronger communities and preserving the environment. All companies that join the Commit to Action Campaign have access to resources, events and a network of businesses committed to using business as a force for good. The Alliance Center took leadership of the program in 2018 from B Lab, the nonprofit behind the B Corp movement.

“The Alliance is truly a gem in the Colorado ecosystem, an incomparable asset in our community. We are deeply grateful for all they have done to foster the Best for Colorado effort over the past few years,” Kim Coupounas, global ambassador of B Lab, said. – “The Alliance’s commitment and work will have positive ripple effects in Colorado for decades to come."

The Alliance Center will officially launch the Commit to Action Campaign at a kick-off event on January 7, 2020, at The Alliance Center. Click here to learn more and RSVP.

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multi-faceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center unites and empowers agents of change to create and scale solutions. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. For more information, visit thealliancecenter.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

