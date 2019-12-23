Associa Northern California Wins at the Building Industry Association Professional Women in Building Council Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, CA, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California’s Cynthia Heskett, director of business development, won the 2019 Rising Star award at the Professional Women in Building Council (PWB) annual awards and appreciation ceremony at The Bridges Country Club in San Ramon, CA.



The PWB encourages networking and empowerment of members as they progress in their careers and fosters professionalism within the building industry. PWB provides a positive environment where female and male members can learn about educational opportunities, mentoring, and advancing their business knowledge and promotes the home building industry through the support of community organizations. The association’s chapter is part of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Women’s Council.



“Associa Northern California is extremely proud of Cynthia and her continued dedication to the branch and community,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “She is a valued member of the team and served on the Bay Area PWB board of directors in 2019 and has been appointed as a California state PWB board member for 2020. We can’t wait to see where her leadership takes PWB in the new year.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



