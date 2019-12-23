Bombardier Expands Business Jet Sales Leadership Team

Michael Anckner appointed Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Learjet Aircraft and Corporate Fleets

Peter Bromby appointed Vice President, Worldwide Pre-owned Sales

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Aviation today announced two new senior leadership appointments across the business aircraft sales team, including Michael Anckner as Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Learjet Aircraft and Corporate Fleets, and Peter Bromby as Vice President, Worldwide Pre-owned Sales. The appointments allow a dedicated focus on growing two important segments of Bombardier’s business aircraft market.

“Learjet aircraft are the ultimate productivity tools featuring industry-leading performance and direct bottom-line benefits,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Combining the Learjet sales team with the Corporate Fleets team is a natural fit as momentum continues following the launch of the Learjet 75 Liberty. Moreover, Bombardier’s business jet portfolio includes the broadest, smoothest flying family of aircraft with the highest reliability and optimized operating costs across the board.”

Michael Anckner has held various positions of increasing responsibility at Bombardier since 2013, most recently as Regional Vice President, Sales, Corporate Fleets and Specialized Aircraft. In his new role, Michael will keep his current responsibilities pertaining to Corporate Fleets and take on the mandate of continuing to increase the Learjet brand awareness and support its success.

“Combining these two groups will naturally allow the Learjet and Corporate Fleets teams to create a unified approach to key markets by sharing knowledge and best practices,” added Likoray.

The pre-owned aircraft market segment continues to play a key part supporting Bombardier’s success. A seasoned business jet industry executive, Peter Bromby’s new role will now focus exclusively on worldwide sales of pre-owned aircraft, contributing to this segment’s strategic growth and providing the highest calibre of support enabling customers to evolve seamlessly within the Bombardier product family.

