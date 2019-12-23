Crystal Endeavor Rolled Out at MV Werften in Stralsund, Germany

Just-released video gives viewers the latest look of the world’s most spacious luxury expedition ship

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, December 21st, Crystal Endeavor rolled out of MV Werften in Stralsund, Germany touching water for the first time in the most recent milestone for the polar class expedition vessel. Video footage from the shipyard gives viewers a close-up look of the roll-out process and aerial views of the ship, including its expansive deck space and helicopter pads. The latest addition to the Crystal fleet, the German-built Crystal Endeavor will embark on her maiden journey from Tokyo on August 10, 2020.

“Each milestone marked in the journey to introducing Crystal Endeavor to the world becomes more thrilling, as we know that the most adventurous luxury travelers are eagerly awaiting the unforgettable experiences that lie ahead, just as we are,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “The team at MV WERFTEN has beautifully brought our vision into reality and it is a wonderful moment to see this groundbreaking ship on the water.”

The 20,000-GRT PC-6 expedition ship will accommodate just 200 guests with elegantly casual, generous public spaces designed to showcase the outside scenery; all-suite, all-verandah, butler-serviced guest rooms; Michelin-inspired dining options with six dining venues including Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar; full-service Crystal Life Salon & Spa and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center. Expedition-specific amenities and spaces will enhance guests’ experience, including enrichment areas, designated mud rooms and a helicopter lounge. A seven-guest submersible will also be on board, allowing for deep-water explorations up to 980 feet in select areas of the world.

Crystal Endeavor’s worldwide itineraries through early 2023 are now available for booking, comprising three dedicated categories of exploration: Remote Expedition, visiting some of the most far-flung destinations and uninhabited locales; Cultural Discovery, distinguished by an emphasis on the region and its people; and Destination Exploration, highlighting the natural wonders and beauty of the destinations. Regions explored range from the High Arctic, Antarctica, Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland to the tropics of Bora Bora and Indonesia, Africa’s Ivory Coast, the Chilean Fjords and Patagonia, Western Europe, the Great Barrier Reef and New Zealand’s Sub-Antarctic Islands. On every itinerary, a team of specialized expedition guides will highlight the journeys with expertise and insights into local landscapes, culture and history.

About Crystal

Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for a record 26 years including, in 2019, for Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Cruises, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Best River Cruise Line for Crystal River Cruises. Crystal was also voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” by Virtuoso for 2018 & 2019. Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.

