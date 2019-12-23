Hong Kong to kick off 2020 with the world-renowned light show

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announces the iconic Victoria Harbour will take centre stage again when Hong Kong ushers in the New Year! An enhanced edition of one of the world’s largest light and music shows – A Symphony of Lights – will ring in 2020 with a kaleidoscope of lighting effects that will highlight Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Live satellite feed of the entire show will be lasting around 10 minutes. Media organisations worldwide can download images & video footage for the international audience to share the festivities.



At 11:59 pm on December 31, 2019, the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will turn into a giant clock to count down to the New Year with locals and visitors. Once the clock strikes 00:00, an enriched version of the multimedia show, A Symphony of Lights, will commence. In addition to lasers, searchlights, LED screens and other lighting effects at numerous harbourfront buildings, the New Year countdown special edition will be synchronised with pyrotechnics launched from building rooftops and the display of “2020” on the façade of the HKCEC.

Another novelty of the countdown event is a territory-wide lucky draw organised for the very first time to enrich the festive ambience. Both in-town visitors and locals can participate through simple registration on the event website ( http://www.hknycd.com ) between 6:00 pm and 11:30 pm (Hong Kong time) on December 31, 2019. Ten lucky winners will each be awarded four return economy class tickets sponsored by Cathay Pacific Airways for travelling to/from Hong Kong. With two of the tickets, the winners can invite their families and friends living abroad to visit Hong Kong.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown event, please visit the HKTB website: www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown .

Information on Satellite Live Feed and Video Footage Download

Image & video download: https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/k2Y5lFSWHjpZw3td/fo Reference videos and images of the multimedia show are available for download at the link above. Post-event video footage and photos of the multimedia show will be available for download from 1 January 2020, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2019 GMT 19:00). Media interested in broadcasting the show may download the material from the link above.

https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/k2Y5lFSWHjpZw3td/fo

Social Media Feed Details

YouTube URL https://www.youtube.com/user/hongkong/

Show time Dec 31 2019, 23:45-24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT15:45-16:10) Remarks Media are welcome to share or embed the Hong Kong New Year Countdown feed on their website and/or social media pages

A unique YouTube URL will be generated on Dec 30 2019 . In case the unique URL becomes invalid due to technical reasons, please check Hong Kong’s YouTube homepage for the latest video feed.

. In case the unique URL becomes invalid due to technical reasons, please check for the latest video feed. Should any media be interested in featuring the Hong Kong New Year Countdown with the source from YouTube, please kindly reply and share contact information with the Hong Kong Tourism Board for the most updated information. Facebook URL https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverHongKong



Show time Dec 31, 2019, 23:45-24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT15:45-16:10) Remarks Media are welcome to share or embed the Hong Kong New Year Countdown feed on their Facebook pages

The Facebook video feed will become available by Dec 31 2019 at 23:45 (Hong Kong Time)

For media enquiries, please contact Karisa Lui, Tel: (800) 563-4582/(416) 366-2389 ext 204, Karisa.lui@hktb.com



Hong Kong to kick off 2020 with the world-renowned light show (Mock-up photo) Hong Kong will usher in 2020 with a light extravaganza created by an enhanced A Symphony of Lights featuring lasers, searchlights, pyrotechnics and other lighting effects.



