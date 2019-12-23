Global Contract Logistics Report 2019-2020: Analysis and Evaluation of Future Practices Expected in the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics 2019/2020 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contract Logistics 2019/2020 Update examines key trends in contract logistics and 3PL operations and provides analysis and evaluation of future practices expected in the industry.



It contains an in-depth analysis of market growth, megacity and urban logistics, the impact of changes within the fashion supply chain, warehouse automation and how major players are performing and reacting to market change.



The publisher has ranked the leading contract logistics providers on both a global and regional basis (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America), providing market shares of these providers based on the publisher's bespoke contract logistics market sizes.



This report contains a comparative analysis of leading contract logistics providers:

Approach to and implementation of technology

Approach to M&A

Financial performance - margins in contract logistics

New contract wins

Approach to strategic threats - deglobalisation, shifts in vertical sectors

Exclusive highlights

The global contract logistics market has expanded by 4.0% year-on-year in H1 2019.

The Asia Pacific remains the fastest growing contract logistics market, growing by 7.6% year-on-year in the first half of 2019.

Intra-urban logistics proves very challenging for logistics providers.

There is very little consistency when it comes to emissions regulations, which makes for a very complex and confusing framework.

Fashion supply chains are on the verge of a major transformation which will have dramatic effects on the logistics industry.

Falling prices enabled by automation actually lead to increased demand, leading to job creation.

Key questions the report asks and answers:

What technologies and strategies are the major players investing in? And how are they influencing the market?

Which region has the fasted growing contract logistics market? And why?

How are automation and technology really impacting the warehousing sector? How is automation impacting demand and job creation?

With fashion supply chains set to undergo a huge transformation, how does this impact logistics markets? How can 3PLs stay ahead of the game?

How is the industry reacting to emissions regulations and Diesel bans'?

What role are megacities playing in the contract logistics market? Which megacities are the ones to watch?

This report contains:

Mid-Year Market Sizing 2019 - H1 Growth Rates & Projections for the Full Year, including regional growth and comparison

Megacity Logistics - Challenges of a transforming environment including the best case and worst case outlook

Urban Logistics: Emissions regulations and Diesel bans', including a regional comparison of low emission schemes

Circular fashion: Implications for Logistics and Supply Chains

Warehouse Technology and Automation

Overview of Major Players in the Contract Logistics market

This report is perfect for:

C-level executives at logistics companies and shippers

VP and Directors responsible for contract logistics services

Marketing managers at logistics companies

Logistics and supply chain procurement staff at shippers

Logistics and supply chain managers at shippers

Consultants working in the contract logistics market

Financial analysts with interests in the contract logistics market

Supply chain analysts at logistics companies

Investors

Knowledge managers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Mid-Year Market Sizing 2019 - H1 Growth Rates & Projections for the Full Year



2. Megacity Logistics - Challenges of a transforming environment

2.1 Retail logistics trends in megacities

2.2 Environmental considerations

2.3 Will technology be the solution to megacity challenges?

2.4 Best case outlook for logistics in mega-cities

2.5 Worst case outlook for logistics in mega-cities

2.6 Conclusion



3. Urban Logistics: Emissions Regulations and Diesel Bans'

3.1 The Public Policy Imperative for Lower Emissions

3.2 Diesel and petrol engine standards

3.3 Europe: Low Emission Schemes

3.4 Asia: Low Emission Schemes

3.5 Americas: Low Emission Schemes

3.6 Conclusion



4. Circular Fashion: Implications for Logistics and Supply Chains

4.1 Upstream Supply Chains

4.2 Downstream Supply Chains

4.3 What are the implications for the global logistics industry



5. Warehouse technology and automation

5.1 The implications of automation for logistics workers



6. Overview of Major Players in the Contract Logistics market

6.1 CEVA

6.2 DHL Supply Chain

6.3 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4 XPO Logistics

6.5 DB Schenker

6.6 DSV

6.7 Geodis

6.8 Hitachi Transport System

6.9 Nippon Express

6.10 Pantos Logistics

6.11 Ryder

6.12 UPS Supply Chain

6.13 Yusen Logistics

