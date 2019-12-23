Oyster Point Pharma Announces Addition to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective after the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, December 23, 2019.



The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Both the Russell 2000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes are a subset of the Russell 3000® Index, which measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization.

“We are pleased to be added to the Russell Indexes and are looking forward to gaining further awareness with the investor community about our focus on pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases,” said Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS, President and CEO of Oyster Point Pharma.

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indices. Russell U.S. Indices are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

To learn more information on the Russell U.S. Indexes and the Russell Indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray’s novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit (LFU).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to us. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding our plans for and the anticipated benefits of our product candidates, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical studies and anticipated regulatory and development milestones. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

Media contact:

Lisa Rivero

Syneos Health

(781) 425-4676

media@oysterpointrx.com

Investor Contact

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(212) 915-2564

investors@oysterpointrx.com



