OnShift Named to Weatherhead 100 List of Fastest Growing Companies in Northeast Ohio for the Fifth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living , today announced that it ranked number 28 on Weatherhead 100's annual list of Northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies.



“It’s always such an honor to be included on the Weatherhead 100 list of fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio and this year is no different,” stated Mark Woodka, CEO, OnShift. “We have an incredible team, exceptional customers and a consistent drive for innovation, which is reflected in everything we do at OnShift. I’m proud of our team and accomplishments and look forward to continuing our business growth here in Cleveland as we capitalize on this massive market opportunity in healthcare.”

Employee turnover rates have reached a crisis level across the healthcare industry. With more than 50% of long-term care caregivers leaving their organizations each year, providers are struggling to control costs, operate efficiently and consistently deliver high quality care. Combined with a shrinking workforce and hyper-competitive labor market, the need to attract and retain employees has never been greater. OnShift’s human capital management platform helps healthcare providers solve these critical workforce challenges by redefining the employee experience to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care.

About the Weatherhead 100 Awards

The Weatherhead 100 awards were established in 1988 and “are the premier celebration of Northeast Ohio’s spirit of entrepreneurship and the companies leading the way in Northeast Ohio. Each year, we recognize this elite group of companies who are the best example of leadership, growth and success in our region. Companies that make the list are recognized for their percent of revenue growth over the past five years.”

To qualify for Weatherhead 100, companies must have a 12-month period of net sales from 2014 - 2018, with 2014 net sales of at least $100,000. They must be for-profit companies headquartered in Northeast Ohio and cannot be a franchise or subsidiary of another company from 2014 - 2018.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, scheduling and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com .

