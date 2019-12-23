Bombardier Celebrates Delivery of First Global 6500 Aircraft to HK Bellawings Jet Limited of Hong Kong

HK Bellawings operator to induct the Global 6500 business jet into their stellar portfolio of Bombardier products

HK Bellawings Jet Limited will become operator managing China’s largest fleet of Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft

Global 6500 aircraft are ideally suited for operations in Asia, offering global reach to key cities around the world and an elevated flight experience with Bombardier’s signature smooth ride technology

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier celebrated the delivery of its first Global 6500 aircraft to Hong Kong aircraft management company HK Bellawings Jet Limited. This news follows the Global 6500 jet’s recent entry-into-service on September 24, 2019, and its public debut at the National Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas in October.

“The Global 6500 aircraft is the aircraft of choice for thriving business jet management companies such as HK Bellawings,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. “This industry-leading aircraft offers the largest cabin, the longest range and the smoothest ride in its class. With a refined interior, and the total performance synonymous with Global business jets, the Global 6500 aircraft is perfectly suited to meet the needs of the most discerning travelers in the region.”

“We are thrilled to induct the Global 6500 aircraft into our fleet and to commence our operations with one of the world’s leading business jets,” said Mr. YJ Zhang, President, HK Bellawings. “With its stunning cabin and thoughtful design, we are confident the Global 6500 aircraft will provide an exceptional flight experience to our customers.”

Boasting the widest cabin in its class and high-end craftsmanship, the Global 6500 jet provides passengers with the ultimate comfort for productive and enjoyable flights. The aircraft blends innovation and design seamlessly, and offers exclusive features such as Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat for optimal ergonomic comfort, as well as the Nuage chaise, a versatile seating option that converts from a lounge chair to a flat surface for sleeping or banquet-style dining.

Equipped with the purpose-built Rolls Royce Pearl engines and a redesigned wing to provide the smoothest ride, the Global 6500 jet offers a class-leading range of 6,600 nautical miles, connecting Hong Kong, Beijing or Shanghai to major destinations such as London, Milan or San Francisco. The brand-new Rolls-Royce Pearl engines’ next-generation design also make the Global 6500 aircraft a cleaner and more efficient business jet, delivering industry-leading ultra-low emission levels for a reduced environmental footprint.

Established in 2014, HK Bellawings Jet Limited is a distinguished business jet management company dedicated to providing a diverse array of professional, highly efficient and comprehensive business aviation services and solutions, which include business jet management, aircraft maintenance, travel concierge service, aircraft acquisition service, and business aviation consultancy. They operate a fleet of Challenger and Global business aircraft.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

For Information

Christina Lemyre McCraw

Bombardier Aviation

+1 514-898-3518

christina.lemyre.mccraw@aero.bombardier.com

