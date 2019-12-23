LiveWire Ergogenics Enters Next Stage in the Development of its California Ranch Project The World’s First Estate Grown Weedery

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS INC. (OTC: LVVV), a health and wellness company with a focus on special purpose real-estate acquisitions and the licensing and management of high-end and permitted facilities to produce high-quality craft cannabis products and services in California announced today that it has completed all necessary research and has submitted its environmental report and biological resource study to the planning department for its planned Estate Grown Weedery project.



Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire stated, “With the demand for pure, organically grown and thoroughly tested cannabis products growing rapidly, we expect the handcrafted product that will be grown at our California ranch to become the most sought-after premium cannabis in the industry. In the true spirit of ‘Doing-it-Right’ we are developing the ranch into a special place with unique ‘tractor-less’ farming methods and independent growers and passionate experts carefully tending to each plant grown under the natural canopy of a perfect microclimate in the midst of California wine country. This brings our vision of an “Estate Grown Weedery” and producing the finest family of branded cannabis in the Country closer to reality. We are planning to expand on the craft grow business model by consequently utilizing the ideal conditions at our beautiful estate, two factors that are unparalleled in the industry.

LiveWire has spent the last six months going through an extensive and demanding process of environmental and legal research and analysis, followed by applications to the controlling government agencies. The purpose of the commissioned studies was to characterize the biological resources on the proposed outdoor cannabis cultivation sites for Phase 1 and submit the resulting report to the regulating government agencies, as required for our license application process. During the analysis of the site, the report carefully searched the site for sensitive habitats, species and other environmental issues of concern known to occur in the eight surrounding areas, with emphasis on our specific project site. The report concluded that there will be no disturbances to any other areas on the surveyed 40-acre parcel portion of the property as a result of operations.

LiveWire is not only focused on producing the highest quality hand-crafted 7X PURE ™ verified cannabis products, but also acknowledge its responsibility to be environmentally responsible. The proposed site will use specialty water conservation techniques to reduce water use and reduce impact to the environment. The site is isolated and is only accessible via a private and gated driveway and is fenced and located far away from the nearest neighbors and the public. No native vegetation or habitats will be disturbed by the proposed cultivation area. The project has been designed to have the least possible impact on the environment and the local community.

Mr. Hodson concludes, “We have made a significant effort for the smallest possible environmental footprint, which we believe consumers of our products will appreciate and establish a strong connection to our artisan family of brands produced on the ranch. Our plans for local involvement, social responsibility and giving back to the surrounding community are all part of the family-style farm that we are proud to create in one of the most beautiful environments in California.”



About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinary health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce high-quality cannabis-based products and services in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via the company’s “7X Pure” Cannabis Verification System, the development, licensing and distribution of legal and high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation and distribution of the high-quality and hand crafted "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



LIVEWIRE ERGOGNEICS, INC

LIVEWIRE ERGOGENICS INC.

1600 North Kraemer Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92806

714-740-5144

www.livewireergogenics.com

info@livewireergogenics.com

MARKET AWARENESS

Stockwatchindex, LLC

www.stockwatchindex.com

info@stockwatchindex.com



Download StockWatchIndex Research Report here: https://www.swiresearch.com/livewire-ergogenics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.