Waterville Valley Resort Launches New Uphill Program - Out of Bounds

Get off the beaten path and learn to Alpine Tour in Waterville Valley

/EIN News/ -- WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release:

Waterville Valley, New Hampshire (December 23, 2019) - Waterville Valley Resort has launched a new uphill program called Out of Bounds that will begin on Friday, January 17th, 2020. This program is geared towards individuals looking to join a community of skiers/riders and experiencing a ski day adventure while “earning their turns.”

“With alpine touring growing in popularity at a rapid rate we want to not only embrace the uphill community, but make the sport more accessible for those looking to get into it,” said Ian Cullison, Adventure Center Director. “This program will allow participants to learn how to access the backcountry safely.”

During this six week series participants will continue to expand upon their existing skiing/riding skills by learning about the basics of alpine touring, aka “uphilling.” They will learn about equipment, gear preparation, uphill movement and travel skills, while exploring the local area, finding secret stashes, and of course, enjoying the descent.

"With 125 miles of trail and a wide range of terrain, Waterville Valley is such a great place to alpine tour and explore," said Jen Holloway, program creator and local Waterville Valley resident who will be leading the series.

Prior to the adventure, participants will be sent a comprehensive packing list, terrain overview, and a meeting location before every outing. No touring experience is required, but participants should be comfortable descending and stopping on all blue square terrain and be at least 18 years of age. The cost is just $199 for the six week series or $45 for drop-ins. Village Sport in Lincoln will also be offering rentals for series members at a discounted rate of $49.





###





About Waterville Valley Resort:

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 11 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain nestled in the valley below. Shuttles provide easy access to year-round events, shopping, and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com.

Attachment

Stacie Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-84311 x 3204 ssullivan@waterville.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.