GWG Holdings Hires Christina Granada as Vice President of Due Diligence

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced it has hired long-time due diligence expert Christina Granada as its Vice President of Due Diligence.



Granada brings nearly 15 years of financial services and alternative asset experience including serving as First Vice President of Due Diligence for W.P. Carey in New York where she built the company’s due diligence department. She also served as Senior Due Diligence Officer for Starwood Capital Group.

“As we continue to grow, managing the due diligence process is a critical area for us and we are very happy to have Christina on board to help guide it,” said Merriah Harkins, GWGH’s Executive Vice President of Retail Capital Markets. “Her deep experience in alternatives will help us tell our story to the new broker-dealers and advisors who we look forward to working with in the coming year. Christina is a great addition to our team.”

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH ), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, is the parent company of GWG Life which owns a portfolio of $2.06 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits as of September 30, 2019. GWGH has executed a series of strategic transactions with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. , a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets, resulting in the closer alignment of the two companies.

