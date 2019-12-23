LOGM, ARQL, TIF, and BOLD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LOGM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LogMeIn’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Shareholders of LogMeIn will receive $86.05 in cash for each share of LogMeIn owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-logmein-inc .

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: ARQL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ArQule’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Merck & Co., Inc. Shareholders of ArQule will receive $20.00 per share in cash for each share of ArQule owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-arqule-inc .

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tiffany’s agreement to be acquired by LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE. Shareholders of Tiffany will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Tiffany owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tiffany-co .

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BOLD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Audentes Therapeutics’ agreement to be acquired by Astellas Pharma Inc. Shareholders of Audentes Therapeutics will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Audentes Therapeutics owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-audentes-therapeutics-inc .

