OSS Receives $1.1 Million Customized Panel PC Order for the Medical Industry

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) through its European subsidiary has won a $1.1 million purchase order for 500 customized Panel PCs from an OEM customer in the medical industry. Half of the order is scheduled to ship in 2020, with the balance in 2021.



The Panel PCs will feature 15.6” multi-touch display for the customer’s existing laser surgery medical equipment. OSS engineers worked closely with the customer to customize the computer hardware and software to their precise specifications. The product end customers will be in multiple countries around the world, including the U.S.

“We have worked closely with the OEM over the years and this tech refresh represents state-of-the-art technology applied to a specific application need,” said Martin Stiborski, managing director of OSS’s European operations. “The customer has once again chosen us for our consistent product portfolio at all integration levels, customization capability, superior product quality, efficient logistics and excellent support.”

Steve Cooper, OSS president and CEO, commented: “This design-in demonstrates our growing presence in the worldwide market for specialized high-performance computing. Such OEM design wins represent long-term engagements with ongoing revenues generated from recurring orders.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the quantity and timing of shipments, the fitness of our products for medical applications or markets, and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



