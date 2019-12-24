6th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced

2019 American Bullion Scholarship Program Was Another Success.

Because gold is honest money it is disliked by dishonest men.” — Ron Paul, author, physician, and former U.S. Congressional Representative

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of the Sixth Annual Essay Scholarship Program ! A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered. This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question, “Can gold go to $2000 or higher following the next stock market crash?” Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to award this scholarship to the deserving student listed below:Joshua Segal – University of Michigan“I am so honored that I was awarded this scholarship. Being selected amongst the many other applicants in this year's contest means a great deal to me, and I am so appreciative. I look forward to learning more about business and gold, and I am especially excited to start investing not only more into my education, but also into new opportunities that will arise in the future. Thank you very much to everyone at American Bullion.”Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments , such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I’d like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond."

