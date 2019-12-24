6th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced
2019 American Bullion Scholarship Program Was Another Success.
Joshua Segal – University of Michigan
“I am so honored that I was awarded this scholarship. Being selected amongst the many other applicants in this year's contest means a great deal to me, and I am so appreciative. I look forward to learning more about business and gold, and I am especially excited to start investing not only more into my education, but also into new opportunities that will arise in the future. Thank you very much to everyone at American Bullion.”
Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I’d like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond."
