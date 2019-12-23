KC Property Connections Helps Home Owners in Distressed Situations

KC Property Connection is a Kansas City based real estate company. They can be reached at (816) 600-4417.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KC Property Connection today announced their extreme willingness to be there for any currently unhappy homeowners who just need a second chance. It’s their way of revitalizing the Kansas City real estate market: KC Property Connection is of the opinion that just because something out of a homeowner’s control happens does not mean that they should consider themselves stuck. Rather, they are encouraged to think of their homes as an opportunity.To show that this Kansas City Home Buyer really has customer service at heart, KC Property Connection is waiving all fees in 2020. The home seller won’t have to pay any closing costs or any of the other fees usually associated with real estate transactions. KC Property Connection has a process that keeps things as simple as possible for the seller: Contact their friendly team, send in a few photos or have a meeting at the home, and then name a closing date.KC Property Connection firmly believes that no home is not good to purchase. They’ll buy any home in any condition — even if it’s suffered property damage, even if it’s the dispute of a messy inheritance claim. They will take the home off the client’s hands and give the client a fair cash price with a quick turnaround time, leaving the client free to pursue their dreams while not being tied down by a house that they don’t want.“We buy houses. Kansas City just has to be willing to sell,” is the basic tone of their website. Their previous customers echo the fact that KC Property Connection really has made their experiences so easy—a true testament to the fact that KC Property Connection is focused on the people, and they want to help their clients do what they really want to do in life, unencumbered by house stress or having to worry about pesky fees.KC Property Connection is a Kansas City based real estate company. They can be reached at (816) 600-4417.Nick StoddardKC Property Connection9324 Somerset Dr Overland Park, Kansas 66207(816) 600-4417



