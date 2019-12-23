Ms. Julie R. Smith, the President, COO and Board Member for True Nature Holding, Inc., Provides Detailed Overview of 2019 Milestones and Outlook for 2020 in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and True Nature Holding, Inc. (OTC QB: TNTY) (the “Company”), a development stage company who’s driven to create shareholder value by developing and acquiring innovative technologies, announced today that Ms. Julie R. Smith, the President, COO and Board Member for the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/12-20-19-smallcapvoice-interview-true-nature-holding-tnty/.

Ms. Smith called into SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets her companies operate in, the achievements for the Company in 2019, and the goals for the Companies in 2020. In the interview, Smith drove home the importance regarding the Company’s European expansion. Recently TNTY announced that it is working to form a new corporate entity, Mitesco PLC to act as a holding company for its European based acquisitions. This marked a new theme for the Company, where it is assembling healthcare technology solutions companies, generally, those that are early stage, but past proof of concept, and with revenues in the $2 million to $20 million range.

Ms. Smith stated, “The progress we have made since coming on board in the fourth quarter of 2019 is why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. Our expansion plans and other efforts are driven by the overriding goal of building shareholder value through tapping into the right geographic regions at the right time. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The Mission of True Nature Holding, Inc.

We have in development a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. We intend to acquire and implement technologies and services to improve the quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance consumer convenience. We are focused on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions and the team is adept at deal structures supportive of long-term organizational value. The holding company structure facilitates profitable growth and enables the acquired business to focus on scale. The TNTY portfolio of companies will apply leading-edge solutions that emphasize stakeholder value and leverages distinct sector trends.

