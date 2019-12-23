Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Wraps Up 2019 by Reaching Consumers more than 1 Billion times with Content Showcasing Real Beef and Real Farmers and Ranchers

The iconic brand continues to celebrate beef as Americans’ favorite protein by highlighting its great taste, nutritional benefits, and stories about the people who raise it

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years after it was relaunched, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand has had a reach of more than 1 billion consumers with drool worthy and informative digital marketing and social media content. Funded by the Beef Checkoff and developed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand aims to inspire families to explore their culinary talents with nutritious and delicious beef, while connecting consumers with stories of the farmers and ranchers who raise real beef.

Today, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand is reaching more consumers more frequently and more effectively than ever before. According to market research, when people are aware of Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., they are more likely to eat beef more often and feel good about purchasing and preparing beef for their families

“For a brand to have a reach of more than 1 billion in today’s crowded marketing environment is a major milestone,” said Laurie Munns, a cattle rancher from Hansel Valley, Utah and Federation Division Chairman, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “This achievement also demonstrates the equity of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand and its ability to continue to meet the needs of today’s discerning consumers. It’s clear that consumers want more information about beef’s great taste, its powerful nutrition profile and the hardworking farmers and ranchers that raise the beef they eat.”

Since the introduction of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand more than 25 years ago, NCBA has continued to evolve marketing strategies and adapt to changing media landscapes. This evolution included a shift away from television advertising to focus on digital marketing efforts. Specifically, during the past two years, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand has developed and executed several successful integrated digital marketing campaigns. A few highlights include:

Rethink the Ranch

Introduced in 2017 in conjunction with the relaunch of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, this campaign featured the people behind beef. From farm to plate and everything in-between, this video series gave consumers a look inside the lives of real farmers and ranchers and how they continue to produce more high-quality beef more sustainably than ever before.

Nicely Done, Beef

This ongoing campaign highlights beef’s greatest assets - it’s pleasurable eating experience, the amazing people who raise beef and the nutrients beef provides. These messages are delivered through a consistent “nicely done” creative wrapper, with various ads communicating everything from “Nicely done, beef. You prove that meat substitutes are just that. Substitutes.” to “Nicely done, beef. You build strong muscles. No protein shake required.”

The Right Way

Lunched in October, this recent campaign from Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. introduces consumers to the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program, a Beef Checkoff-funded voluntary program ensuring U.S. beef is produced under stringent animal care standards, resulting in safe, high-quality meat.

Drool Log

To celebrate the holiday season, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. put a spin on the iconic Yule Log with a new mouthwatering video. The two-hour long video features a beautiful prime rib roast cooking to perfection on a rotisserie over an open flame.

Chuck Knows Beef

In addition to these, and many other creative and informative, campaigns, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. created the first all-knowing beef virtual assistant, Chuck Knows Beef in 2018. Powered by Google Artificial Intelligence, Chuck can serve up recipes and answer a variety of beef-related questions – from nutrition, cut and cooking information to how beef is raised. Chuck can be accessed on a computer or smart phone at ChuckKnowsBeef.com or through Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart devices.

As consumers continue to have an interest in where their food comes, the nutrients it provides and how to prepare it in new and innovative ways, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand will serve as an informative, convenient and mouthwatering resource. Thanks to these ongoing efforts, consumers can continue to feel good about choosing beef for the center of their plates.

To learn more about Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. and see the brand’s latest marketing campaigns, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

