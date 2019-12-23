Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference at the Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. PT (7:15 p.m. ET). Investors may access a live webcast of Shentel’s presentation on Shentel’s website at investor.shentel.com .



About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial officer

540-984-5168

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com



