Global Radiotherapy Market Analysis, Competitve Landscape, Growth Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024

The radiotherapy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include an increasing number of cancer patients, reduction in the cost of treatment, and huge government and non-government investments in R&D of cancer treatment.



The number of people suffering from various cancers has always been the major driving factor for this market. Cancer is one of the major life-threatening diseases of our times. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death, globally, and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018.



Globally, about one in six deaths are due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries. In 2012, there were 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths, worldwide. 57% of new cancer cases in 2012 occurred in the less developed regions of the world, which include Central America and parts of Africa and Asia. 65% of cancer deaths also occurred in these regions.



According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 40,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with head and neck cancer, of which, 12,000 died in the year 2014 alone. Head and neck cancer account for nearly 5-6% of the cancer cases in the United States. It is the 15th most prevalent type of cancer in Europe, with nearly 56,000 cases diagnosed annually.



However, inadequate resources to meet the demands of the radiotherapy and lack of skilled, experienced professional, to carry out the workload, are observed across all the major markets. The actual number of skilled personnel required to perform a radiotherapy procedure depends not only on the number of patients treated but also on other factors, such as complexity of the treatment and the nature of the local equipment.



Radiation therapy (also called radiotherapy) is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. At low doses, radiation is used in X-rays to see inside the body, for example, X-rays are used to detect broken bones.



Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of External Beam Radiation Therapy



IMRT is the most common type of external beam radiation therapy. It has the largest market share among all the types of external beam radiation therapies. The primary advantage of IMRT is that it can deliver high doses of radiation to cancer sites. IMRT consists of numerous beams of radiation targeting multiple sites with different dose.



The beams can be turned on or off during the course of treatment. The tumor cells are mapped precisely in three dimensions, which is an added advantage of this therapy technique. The market for IMRT is expected to continue its growth and is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the forecast period. The high cost of treatment is a restraint for this market. Cost reduction is likely to enhance more penetration in the emerging markets.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



Almost half of all cancer patients in the United States receive cancer treatment. There are different types of radiation therapies that are available, such as external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, and systemic therapy. In most cases, radiation therapy is administered as a curative therapy, while in a few cases, as palliative therapy. The United States has the largest market for radiotherapy. The market is driven by factors, such as increasing incidences of cancer, replacements of older therapies with newer ones, and the availability of reimbursements for radiation therapy.



The radiotherapy market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Elekta AB, GE Healthcare, Ion Beam Applications, Isoray, Mirada Medical, Nordion (Canada) Inc., Siemens AG, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc., among others, hold the substantial market share in the radiotherapy market.



Increasing Number of Cancer Patients

Reduction in the Cost of Treatment

Huge Government and Non-Government Investments in R&D of Cancer Treatment

Lucrative Reimbursement Plans

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Perform Radiotherapy

Competent Alternative Treatment

Not Effective for the Metastasized State of Cancer

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

Ion Beam Applications

Isoray

Mirada Medical

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

Siemens AG

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

