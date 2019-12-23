Adult Mentor Announcement and Application for 2020 Pan-Africa Youth Leadership Program (PAYLP): Sudan April 4 – 25, 2020

Program Description: The Youth Leadership Program with Sudan is a three-week exchange, from April 4 – 25, 2020 in the United States for high school students and adult mentors. The primary program themes are civic education, community service, and youth leadership development. Participants live with host families for the majority of the exchange and engage in leadership and civic education workshops, community service activities, visits to local schools and community organizations, project planning and development, and local cultural activities with American peers. Participants return home with action plans to bring their exchange experience to their home communities in the form of a wide range of community service projects.

Please see here for full application (DOCX 266 KB)



