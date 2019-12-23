Agios to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET).



A live webcast of the presentation and breakout session can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Holly.Manning@agios.com

Media:

Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

Jessica.Rennekamp@agios.com



