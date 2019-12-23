Connected Consumer Survey 2018-2019: Mobile Services & Devices in Europe and the USA

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Mobile Services and Devices in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on aspects of the author's Connected Consumer Survey that relates to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of mobile services and devices.



This report provides:

Analysis of data usage and the effects on ARPU, churn and Net Promoter Score

An assessment of operators' share of retail channels, both online and in-store

Analysis of what drives a consumer's purchase decision

Insight into what consumers want from 5G

An understanding of which demographics operators should initially target with 5G services

Survey Data Coverage



The survey groups were chosen to be demographically representative of the broader online consumer population. We set quotes on age, gender and employment status to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country. The total sample size was 8000.



Geographical Coverage

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

UK

USA

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Data and Services Retail Channels 5G Methodology and Panel Information

